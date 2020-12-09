Great Bear Resources more than doubles the Hinge zone depth with the latest drilling at its Dixie Project in Ontario

Boy sobs at sound of grandpa's voice in teddy bear



When Ryan lost his grandfather this year, he was devastated. So his mom got him a gift that would help him remember his grandfather forever. Credit: USA Today Kind (International) Duration: 01:00 Published 17 minutes ago

Most Americans believe climate change will have a serious impact on their daily lives in the near future



Three in five Americans (59%) expect climate change to have a serious impact on their day-to-day lives in the near future, according to new research. A study of 2,000 census-balanced Americans.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 5 hours ago