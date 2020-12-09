Milwaukee Ballet attempts to continue holiday spirit with adapted 'Nutcracker,' but losses remain
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
This year's production of "The Nutcracker" will see at most about 200 in-person attendees. The Milwaukee Ballet is performing its "The Nutcracker: Short & Sweet" at the Baumgartner Center for Dance from Dec. 12-27.
