LeanLife Health ships its first batch of Mike Tyson Iron Energy drinks to the US
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () LeanLife Health Inc (CSE:LLP) (FRA:LL1) (OTCPINK:LNLHF) announced that several containers of the Mike Tyson-branded energy drink Iron Energy are being shipped to the US and will arrive in January 2021. The drinks have been paid for and are being sent by LeanLife’s partner FoodCare Group in Poland to New Jersey. LeanLife's sales partner in the US, the JET Collection, has earmarked the first product to be launched in Texas, Nevada, and California. "This is a significant development for the company, and will accelerate the company's sales and revenue growth this year,” LeanLife CEO Stan Lis said in a statement. “Since Mike Tyson's last fight [on November 28], the company is obtaining unsolicited requests for product from retailers and distributors all across the United States, including California and Illinois." READ: LeanLife cheers the in-ring comeback of boxing legend Mike Tyson after 15 years LeanLife also announced that one of its major shareholders, AlphaNorth Asset Management, has confirmed that it is prepared to exercise all of its LeanLife warrants. The exercising of these warrants will provide the company with important funds to bring more Iron Energy to the US market. “This is a vote of confidence by one of our major shareholders, and the warrant exercise will allow us to purchase up to 20 additional containers to meet sales orders from the United States,” Lis said. “I anticipate LeanLife being able to sell upwards of 100 containers of Iron Energy in the United States in 2021." Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
