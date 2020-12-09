Xoom beings money transfers to mobile wallets in 12 African countries Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Xoom, PayPal’s money transfer service, announced that the company’s customers in the US, UK, Canada and Europe can now send secure and convenient money transfers directly to mobile wallets in key markets across Africa with a focus on the underbanked segment. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

