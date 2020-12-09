Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newbie investors warned after individual gets telling off over market manipulation

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Newbie investors warned after individual gets telling off over market manipulationAn investor has been formally warned for market manipulation over shares traded in an NZX-listed company during April - sparking the regulator to warn others new to the share market.An investigation by the Financial Markets Authority...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Falling back to March lows is unlikely -investor [Video]

Falling back to March lows is unlikely -investor

A sharp stock market decline this week as new COVID-19 infections rise in Europe and the U.S. is reminiscent of the market turmoil seen earlier this year, but David Barse, founder of XOUT, told Reuters..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 06:17Published