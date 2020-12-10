Global  
 

GOP senator says he's 'unconvinced' by a Texas lawsuit - backed by Trump and 17 states - that aims to overturn the 2020 election

Business Insider Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
US Sen. John Cornyn said states have a right to administer their own elections, pushing back against a Republican effort to overturn Trump's loss.
