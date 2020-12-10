Global  
 

Get Nissan Magnite at special introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh; offer ends on December 31

Zee News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Earlier this week, Nissan India said that it has received over 50,000 enquiries and 5,000 bookings for the newly launched Nissan Magnite within five days of its launch.
