Five things you need to know today, and happy birthday, Emily

Happy Thursday, Cincinnati! Here are the most important business stories you need to know to start your day. Procter & Gamble Co. named Andre Schulten as its...

Five things you need to know today, and on liking problematic authors Happy Tuesday Cincinnati! Yesterday was a busy news day. So much so that I don't know if I'll be able to keep it to just five things. Let's give it a shot. Gov....

bizjournals 2 days ago



