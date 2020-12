President Trump Looks Past Supreme Court Loss To New Lawsuit Challenging Pennsylvania Election Results



President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his campaign will join an improbable case before the Supreme Court challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost as he tries to.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:30 Published 15 hours ago

If farmers want, I'm ready to appear for free in courts: SC Bar Association President



Advocate and president of Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave on December 04 assured the farmer unions to support them legally free of cost. "If they (farmers) want to fight any case in High.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00 Published 6 days ago