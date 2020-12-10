Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pennsylvania awards Pittsburgh state grant for electric vehicle fleet chargers

bizjournals Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The City of Pittsburgh announced it received a grant of $189,403 from the Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority (PEDA) to be used to purchase and install 30 Level 2 charges and a DC Fast Charger for the city's electric vehicle fleet. The City said Level 2 chargers can fully charge a vehicle over a six to eight-hour time span. Funding will also be used to pay for the electrical infrastructure that the chargers require which are being added to the growing collection of chargers at the Second Avenue…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pittsburgh Receives Grant To Install Electric Chargers

Pittsburgh Receives Grant To Install Electric Chargers 00:21

 The City of Pittsburgh has received a $189,403 grant from the state to purchase chargers for its fleet of electric vehicles.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Three-Wheeled Solar Vehicle With 1,000-Mile Range Never Needs To Be Charged [Video]

Three-Wheeled Solar Vehicle With 1,000-Mile Range Never Needs To Be Charged

This electric 3-wheeled car doesn't require charging. Created by American motoring start-up Aptera Motors in San Diego, Aptera EV is charged purely by the sun. The futuristic-looking vehicle features..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Quiet Night In Pittsburgh On One Of The Busiest Nights Of Year For Bars, Restaurants [Video]

Quiet Night In Pittsburgh On One Of The Busiest Nights Of Year For Bars, Restaurants

People went home early in Pittsburgh on Wednesday after the state banned on-site consumption of alcohol on one of the busiest nights of the year.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:27Published
Honda E becomes first japanese vehicle to win ‘German car of the year’ [Video]

Honda E becomes first japanese vehicle to win ‘German car of the year’

Honda’s first battery electric vehicle for Europe, the Honda e, has been named ‘German Car of the Year 2021’ in the country’s prestigious annual Car of the Year Awards, becoming the first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:00Published