Pennsylvania awards Pittsburgh state grant for electric vehicle fleet chargers
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () The City of Pittsburgh announced it received a grant of $189,403 from the Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority (PEDA) to be used to purchase and install 30 Level 2 charges and a DC Fast Charger for the city's electric vehicle fleet. The City said Level 2 chargers can fully charge a vehicle over a six to eight-hour time span. Funding will also be used to pay for the electrical infrastructure that the chargers require which are being added to the growing collection of chargers at the Second Avenue…
