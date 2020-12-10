Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | European stocks waver before ECB; pound sinks on Brexit woes

News24 Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Europe's stock markets wavered Thursday as investors nervously awaited news of fresh eurozone stimulus, but the British pound dived on the growing risk of a no-deal Brexit after the latest trade talks floundered in Brussels, dealers said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson, von der Leyen will meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks

Johnson, von der Leyen will meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks 02:28

 Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit briefing: 25 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 25 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Brexit briefing: 26 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 26 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 27 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 27 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published