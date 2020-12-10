News24.com | European stocks waver before ECB; pound sinks on Brexit woes
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Europe's stock markets wavered Thursday as investors nervously awaited news of fresh eurozone stimulus, but the British pound dived on the growing risk of a no-deal Brexit after the latest trade talks floundered in Brussels, dealers said.
Europe's stock markets wavered Thursday as investors nervously awaited news of fresh eurozone stimulus, but the British pound dived on the growing risk of a no-deal Brexit after the latest trade talks floundered in Brussels, dealers said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources