Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Jobless Claims Jump Much More Than Expected To 853,000

RTTNews Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a significant increase in the week ended December 5th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims jumped to 853,000, an increase of 137,000 from the previous week's revised level of 716,000.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Florida man lets wild snakes bite him for educational purposes [Video]

A Florida man lets wild snakes bite him for educational purposes

This daring amateur herpetologist lets wild snakes bite him and posts the videos on Instagram to educate people about reptiles. David Orin Humphlett, 21, has a passion for all that slithers, and claims..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 712,000 [Video]

Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 712,000

The Department of Labor released its newest jobless claim data on December 3rd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Nasdaq High, Congress Inches Toward Stimulus Deal [Video]

Nasdaq High, Congress Inches Toward Stimulus Deal

Lukas Jackson/Reuters US stocks closed mixed on Thursday amid falling jobless claims and new hopes for a stimulus deal. The Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs, while the S&P 500 lost its record..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

US weekly jobless claims rise more than expected to 853,000 as labor-market recovery slows

 Continuing claims, which track Americans receiving unemployment benefits, posted a surprise jump to 5.8 million for the week that ended November 28.
Business Insider

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Jump Much More Than Expected

 First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a significant increase in the week ended December 5th, according to a report released by the Labor...
RTTNews

U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Much More Than Expected To 712,000

 A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a much bigger than expected decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week...
RTTNews