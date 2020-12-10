U.S. Jobless Claims Jump Much More Than Expected To 853,000
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a significant increase in the week ended December 5th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims jumped to 853,000, an increase of 137,000 from the previous week's revised level of 716,000.
