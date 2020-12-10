Global  
 

AvKARE Recalls One Lot Each Of Sildenafil And Trazodone Tablets

RTTNews Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Generic drug maker AvKare, inc. recalled one lot each of Sildenafil 100 mg and Trazodone 100 mg tablets due to a product mix-up, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. The company said the two separate products were inadvertently packaged together during bottling at a third party facility.
