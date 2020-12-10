AvKARE Recalls One Lot Each Of Sildenafil And Trazodone Tablets Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Generic drug maker AvKare, inc. recalled one lot each of Sildenafil 100 mg and Trazodone 100 mg tablets due to a product mix-up, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. The company said the two separate products were inadvertently packaged together during bottling at a third party facility. 👓 View full article

