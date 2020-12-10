IRCTC OFS subscribed nearly 2 times on day 1

Thursday, 10 December 2020 () The offer-for-sale for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) got a good response from non-retail investors as the issue was subscribed nearly two times on day one.
On Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' second anniversary, she has shared unseen photos from their wedding. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in 2018. Priyanka..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:29Published
Does being properly hydrated have a transcendent effect on our lives? According to a new poll, hydration may be the recipe for happiness.The new survey of 2,000 Americans split respondents by how many..