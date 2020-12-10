Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IRCTC OFS subscribed nearly 2 times on day 1

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The offer-for-sale for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) got a good response from non-retail investors as the issue was subscribed nearly two times on day one.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Priyanka celebrates 2nd anniversary with Nick, shares unseen wedding photos [Video]

Priyanka celebrates 2nd anniversary with Nick, shares unseen wedding photos

On Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' second anniversary, she has shared unseen photos from their wedding. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in 2018. Priyanka..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:29Published
How does hydration affect happiness? [Video]

How does hydration affect happiness?

Does being properly hydrated have a transcendent effect on our lives? According to a new poll, hydration may be the recipe for happiness.The new survey of 2,000 Americans split respondents by how many..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation [Video]

Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation

A teenager who survived a horrific forklift accident has defied the odds to survive - despite being left with no lower body.Loren Schauers, 19, was driving a forklift across a bridge when he veered..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published