Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces return of Broadway in Pittsburgh, eyes fall 2021 launch

The show goes on. PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh will make its return next fall with an inaugural performance of Hadestown in September according to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Broadway in Pittsburgh, like many live events this year, was canceled amid the Covid-19 pandemic but vaccine developments and optimism from the touring Broadway industry has allowed for the Cultural Trust to better predict when guests can make a return to Pittsburgh's theatre district. "This return allows us to work backwards…