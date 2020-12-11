Global  
 

Airbnb valuation surges past $100 billion

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Shares of Airbnb Inc more than doubled in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the home rental firm at just over $100 billion in the biggest US initial public offering (IPO) of 2020 and capping a bumper year in which investors flocked to tech stocks.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Airbnb Soars 115% Valuation Past $100 Billion

Airbnb Soars 115% Valuation Past $100 Billion 00:32

 Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb Airbnb soared 115% at the open in its trading debut on Thursday, giving the peer-to-peer lodging service a market valuation of more than $100 billion. Airbnb raised $3.5 billion in funds when it priced its IPO at $68 per share, giving it an initial market valuation...

Airbnb soars 115% in trading debut as valuation pushes past $100 billion

 Airbnb is now more valuable than the seven largest publicly traded US hotel chains combined, including Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt.
Business Insider