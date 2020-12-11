Airbnb valuation surges past $100 billion

Friday, 11 December 2020 () Shares of Airbnb Inc more than doubled in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the home rental firm at just over $100 billion in the biggest US initial public offering (IPO) of 2020 and capping a bumper year in which investors flocked to tech stocks.
Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb Airbnb soared 115% at the open in its trading debut on Thursday, giving the peer-to-peer lodging service a market valuation of more than $100 billion. Airbnb raised $3.5 billion in funds when it priced its IPO at $68 per share, giving it an initial market valuation...
Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the..