'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with EU, Boris Johnson warns

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (December 10) there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of the year, a prospect that has weighed..