'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with EU, Boris Johnson warns

Sky News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with EU, Boris Johnson warnsThere is a "strong possibility" no post-Brexit trade deal will be struck with the EU, Boris Johnson has warned.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal 01:54

 Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market...

