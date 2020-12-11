Faced with US, EU sanctions, Erdogan calls for dialogue Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Faced with the prospect of sanctions from both the United States and the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that economic penalties would be detrimental to all sides and that Turkey's disputes with its allies can be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.



Erdogan’s comments came hours after the EU gave the green light for the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in eastern Mediterranean waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus.



Turkey also faces US sanctions over its purchase of a Russian air defense system, which has already resulted in the NATO-member being kicked out of the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter program.



“We have deep-rooted political and economic relations with both the United States and the European Union, which neither side can ignore or certainly risk losing,” Erdogan said in a teleconference address to his ruling party’s officials. “There is no issue that cannot be solved through dialogue and cooperation.”



The EU leaders said early Friday that Turkey — which is a candidate to join although its membership talks are blocked — has “engaged in unilateral actions and provocations and escalated its rhetoric against the EU.” This was despite the fact that they had offered trade and other incentives to Turkey to halt its activities during their last summit in October, they said.



The leaders tasked EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell with drawing up a report on the state of EU-Turkey political, economic and trade relations and with suggesting how to proceed, including on widening sanctions. Borrrell was asked to submit the report to the leaders by the time they hold a summit in March.



Turkey’s Foreign Ministry slammed the EU decision, saying Ankara rejects the 27-member group’s... 👓 View full article

