Need to revisit 7th schedule of Constitution: N K Singh

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Finance Commission chairman N K Singh on Friday underlined the need for revisiting the seventh schedule of the Constitution, which specifies the allocation of powers between the Centre and states, in view of changes in technology and national priorities. Both the Centre and states can make laws for subjects in the concurrent list, but the Union's law will prevail in case of conflict.
