B&B Mortgage Solutions sees busy year despite pandemic Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Despite the hardships created by the Covid-19 pandemic in Hawaii, B&B Mortgage Solutions has had one of its busiest years ever servicing homeowners seeking to refinance and take advantage of historically low interest rates. After initially working from home last spring, partners Bobby Chow and Brad Shinagawa reopened the company’s Kaneohe office and brought their employees back to work, while keeping the office closed to everyone else. They also hired five more support staff to keep up with the… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

