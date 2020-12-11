News24.com | WATCH | Australia Covid-19 vaccine caused false HIV results

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Covid: Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV response A promising Australian candidate for a coronavirus vaccine has been abandoned after trial participants returned false HIV positive results. Australia had...

WorldNews 16 hours ago



Watch: Australian COVID-19 vaccine update The Prime Minister is expected to speak at 8am (AEDT) with an update on the COVID-19 vaccine by CSL and the University of Queensland, following reports that...

SBS 22 hours ago



Australia drops deal for University of Queensland vaccine The University of Queensland and biotechnology company CSL halted trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate after participants returned false-positive results for...

SBS 11 hours ago



