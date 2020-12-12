Global  
 

After dud Texas lawsuit, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse says relieved that the Supreme Court 'closed the book on the nonsense.'

Business Insider Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Sasse, one of the few Republicans to acknowledge Biden's win, has become one of the initial Republicans to react to the Supreme Court decision.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: President Trump Asks Sen. Ted Cruz To Argue Texas Election Lawsuit Should Supreme Court Move Forward

President Trump Asks Sen. Ted Cruz To Argue Texas Election Lawsuit Should Supreme Court Move Forward 00:38

 A spokesperson for Senator Ted Cruz-R TX confirmed to CBS 11 that President Trump asked Sen. Cruz on Tuesday night, Dec. 8, to argue the Texas General Election lawsuit should it move forward in the United States Supreme Court. Katie Johnston reports.

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election

Seventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan,..

CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit [Video]

CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit

CBS4's Jim DeFede talks about Friday's Supreme Court decision on shutting down President Trump's attempt to overturn November's election results.

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forth by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse: Americans Should Take Comfort That SCOTUS ‘Closed the Book on the Nonsense’

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse: Americans Should Take Comfort That SCOTUS ‘Closed the Book on the Nonsense’ Senator *Ben Sasse* (R- NE), one of the Republicans who didn't join in on the Texas lawsuit, called out people pushing bonkers conspiracy theories about the...
Sasse Predicts Texas Lawsuit Will Fail

 The lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general at the Supreme Court will be dismissed, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said Thursday."I suspect the Supreme Court swats...
