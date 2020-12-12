Global  
 

Insurers may cut premium for healthy customers

IndiaTimes Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
With the insurance regulator recently allowing life companies to incorporate wellness into their policies, life insurers are working on ways to reward healthy behaviour by policyholders on an ongoing basis.
