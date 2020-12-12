Insurers may cut premium for healthy customers
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
With the insurance regulator recently allowing life companies to incorporate wellness into their policies, life insurers are working on ways to reward healthy behaviour by policyholders on an ongoing basis.
With the insurance regulator recently allowing life companies to incorporate wellness into their policies, life insurers are working on ways to reward healthy behaviour by policyholders on an ongoing basis.
|
|
You Might Like