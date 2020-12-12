Global  
 

India's fuel demand fell 5% in November

IndiaTimes Saturday, 12 December 2020
India’s fuel demand fell 5 per cent in November compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
