|
|
Proud Boys chairman boasted a 'last minute invite' to the White House as protesters flock to Washington DC - but he was there on a public Christmas tour
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Enrique Tarrio posted photos taken at the White House on the social platform Parler, leading some to wonder if he met with President Donald Trump.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Adviser who resigned after Trump's purge speaks out
Steve Blank, a member of the Defense Business Board, resigned in protest after the White House’s purge of the board members and replacing them with Trump loyalists.
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 04:25Published
|
Melania Trump presents new WH tennis pavilion amid pandemic
First lady Melania Trump’s office announced the finalization of the White House Tennis Pavilion – a tone deaf accomplishment to trumpet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and as the federal..
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:22Published
|
Pfizer Declines White House Invite
Pfizer & Moderna, drugmakers with promising coronavirus vaccines, won’t be at a White House “vaccine summit.”
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:56Published
|