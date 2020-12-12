Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Proud Boys chairman boasted a 'last minute invite' to the White House as protesters flock to Washington DC - but he was there on a public Christmas tour

Business Insider Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Enrique Tarrio posted photos taken at the White House on the social platform Parler, leading some to wonder if he met with President Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Adviser who resigned after Trump's purge speaks out [Video]

Adviser who resigned after Trump's purge speaks out

Steve Blank, a member of the Defense Business Board, resigned in protest after the White House’s purge of the board members and replacing them with Trump loyalists.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 04:25Published
Melania Trump presents new WH tennis pavilion amid pandemic [Video]

Melania Trump presents new WH tennis pavilion amid pandemic

First lady Melania Trump’s office announced the finalization of the White House Tennis Pavilion – a tone deaf accomplishment to trumpet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and as the federal..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:22Published
Pfizer Declines White House Invite [Video]

Pfizer Declines White House Invite

Pfizer & Moderna, drugmakers with promising coronavirus vaccines, won’t be at a White House “vaccine summit.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:56Published