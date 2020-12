Eminent Sanskrit scholar Bannanje Govindacharya passes away in Udupi Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

A Padma Shri awardee, he had edited the weekly magazine of Kannada daily ‘Udayavani’ for some years during the 1970s 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like