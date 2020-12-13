Global  
 

Trump supporters chant 'destroy the GOP' at a rally in Washington DC, after Republican officials in Georgia refused to back the president's bid to overturn the election

Business Insider Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Trump supporters who attended the rally in Washington DC turned their rage on Republican officials.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election

Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election 00:40

 President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election. His supporters are rallying behind him. They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's accusations of mass voter fraud. Business Insider reports that Trump's accusations have been disproven over...

