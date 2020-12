You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources From The Few, Many: Boston Medical Conference Deemed Super-Spreader Event



In late February, Biogen held a medical conference in Boston, Massachusetts. According to Business Insider, contact tracing revealed 100 cases of COVID-19 were directly linked to the event. And a new.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 18 hours ago San Diego County reports record 2,867 COVID-19 cases, total reaches 100,000 cases



Friday marked the third consecutive day more than 2,000 new cases were reported, with 2,050 reported Thursday and 2,104 Wednesday. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:04 Published 23 hours ago Coronavirus: Germany pondering new lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths



Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder called for the country to be "shut down" for the next few weeks. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:25 Published 1 day ago