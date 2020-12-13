EXPLAINER: How much COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped in US Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 vaccines have begun shipping in the U.S. after getting emergency authorization, setting off the nation's biggest ever vaccination push. But supplies are expected to be limited for some time.



The first wave of shipments is going to health care workers and nursing home residents. Officials say vaccines should be available to everyone by the middle of next year.



Trucks with Pfizer’s vaccine rolled out Sunday. They will deliver to 145 distribution centers around the country by Monday, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the government effort to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. An additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.



For now, only Pfizer's vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration greenlit Friday, is being shipped. Another vaccine by Moderna will be reviewed by an expert panel this week and could get the go-ahead soon afterward.



Other vaccines also could follow.



HOW MANY SHOTS WILL BE SHIPPED OUT INITIALLY?



Around 3 million.



When states were told their first-round allocations earlier this month, the figures were based on the 6.4 million Pfizer doses that were ready for distribution at the time, Perna said. Since the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, the government is holding back the second shots to ensure people can get them.



An additional 500,000 doses are being held in reserve for any emergencies, Perna said.



HOW MUCH VACCINE IS EACH STATE GETTING?



U.S. officials say it's based on a state’s population of people 18 and older. Federal officials haven't released a breakdown, but some states have shared their initial allocations.



Colorado, for example, says it's supposed to get 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first round, with more expected in the weeks... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: Union Minister says 'India may get the first vaccine shot in January'|Oneindia News



2021 brings some hope for India as some people might get the first vaccine shot in January. As the country is now reporting much lesser no. of Covid-19 cases, the battle rages on. India recorded 26,624.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:01 Published 8 hours ago Phizer Coronavirus Vaccine Having Slight Production Issues, Wonder How Much Doses Will Be Received Next Week



CBS4's Ty Russell shares details on the latest news on how much of the vaccine Florida can get due to the production issues. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:03 Published 3 days ago THE DOCTOR IS IN: Clark County doctors prepare to vaccinate patients, questions answered



The largest vaccination effort in American history continues even as some doctors are preparing and still learning as much as possible before injecting their patients with the COVID-19 vaccine once it.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:35 Published 3 days ago

