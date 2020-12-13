Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Superspreaders, clusters and dead ends: Research reveals more about how coronavirus spreads

bizjournals Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Research from Arizona and beyond suggests the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 can spread erratically, making some infected people “superspreaders” and others dead ends for transmission. This can create clusters or “microhotspots” – neighborhoods, schools, towns or other small geographic areas where the virus runs rampant – even while communities next door remain relatively unscathed. These concentrated outbreaks aren’t included in the Arizona Department of Health Service’s Covid-19…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Constant hand washing and sanitizing has taken an unexpected toll on our hands [Video]

Constant hand washing and sanitizing has taken an unexpected toll on our hands

With mask-wearing and social distancing at the top of everyone's minds, the pandemic has taken a surprising toll on a somewhat unexpected place: Americans' hands. According to new research, the average..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
New study shows that millennials are looking for their dream jobs during the pandemic [Video]

New study shows that millennials are looking for their dream jobs during the pandemic

The average American has experienced four "lightbulb moments" about their lives since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to new research. In a poll of 2,000 Americans, results discovered..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Americans reveal the cheesiest pick-up lines that have been used on them [Video]

Americans reveal the cheesiest pick-up lines that have been used on them

The pick-up line is officially dead, according to new research.A study of 2,000 Americans who've been on a date revealed over half (55%) think one-liners should be forbidden with men 18% more likely..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published