Mike Pero unveils Pasifika Air after Cook Islands travel bubble announced Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Aspiring airline owner Mike Pero says he's begun the long and complicated approval process for a new airline to serve the Pacific Islands.The face of Mike Pero Real Estate, he says Pasifika Air could gain Civil Aviation Authority...

