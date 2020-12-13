Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Pero unveils Pasifika Air after Cook Islands travel bubble announced

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Mike Pero unveils Pasifika Air after Cook Islands travel bubble announcedAspiring airline owner Mike Pero says he's begun the long and complicated approval process for a new airline to serve the Pacific Islands.The face of Mike Pero Real Estate, he says Pasifika Air could gain Civil Aviation Authority...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like