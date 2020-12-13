Castillo Copper records more shallow, visible copper oxide and sulphide intercepts up to 12 metres at Big One Deposit of Mt Oxide Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) continues to enhance the copper potential of Big One Deposit within the core Mt Oxide Project in northwest Queensland by intersecting incremental shallow, visible copper oxide (malachite) and sulphide (chalcocite) mineralisation, with cumulative intercepts up to 12 metres. Observations from a further six holes completed complement preliminary assay results for visually logged mineralised intersections in four of the seven drill-holes completed in the first tranche. All six holes have intersected copper oxide and/or sulphide, highlighting the potential for extensions to known mineralisation at depth and underpinning a more compelling case for scalability at Big One. ‘Outstanding result’ Castillo Copper managing director Simon Paull said: “Confirming shallow, visible copper oxides and sulphides across six drill holes to intercept widths up to 12 metres is an outstanding result. “Encouragingly, it continues to build a compelling case for the scalability of the Big One Deposit and potential for known mineralisation to be extended at depth. “Once the current campaign is complete, the board’s strategic goal is to model up a JORC-compliant resource for the Big One Deposit, then commence applying for a mining lease.” Significant further potential upside Castillo Copper’s UK-based director Ged Hall added: “We continue to build a compelling case for the Big One Deposit, as wide shallow intercepts with visible copper mineralisation is precisely the desired outcome. “There are still a further 22 drill-holes to complete in the current campaign, which delivers significantly further potential exploration upside ahead.” Key interpretations Key insights and interpretations determined by CCZ’s geology team from reviewing the six drill-holes completed comprise: ➢ Two-to-three zones of copper mineralisation are apparent within BO_301RC through to 306RC; ➢ Malachite & chalcocite, apparent within BO_301RC, is within the supergene/transitional zone below the oxide layer and relatively close to historic workings; ➢ With chalcocite, pyrite and haematite observed, BO_303RC / BO_304RC are likely in the transitional zone; and ➢ Identifying haematite and quartz alteration is significant, as large Mt Isa Block deposits are known to have haematisation and silicification linked with copper mineralisation. Next steps The full assay results for the seven drill-holes are being finalised at the laboratory and are expected to be returned shortly. The company will provide an update on the next batch of assay results, further drilling logs and complete the Big One Deposit campaign before moving on to Arya Prospect. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Published 3 days ago Inspirational scuba guide meets Covid challenges like a champ 03:29 Nito is no ordinary man, and he's no ordinary scuba guide. He's loved by serious divers who come from all around the world to learn from him and to share his ocean paradise on the reefs of Ambergrise Caye in Belize. Known as "Big Sexy", those who have known him for years don't actually... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lion cub adamantly seeks attention from his sleepy father



Baby animals will always have a soft spot in most people’s hearts. Seeing baby animals in the African wild is always a special occasion. It was during a safari in the Kruger National Park that this.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:54 Published 1 day ago Nielsen’s New Roadmap For Unifying Media Measurement Explained



For many, the turn of the year is always a time to make plans, to get your house in order, to simplify. For Nielsen, that is no different. This week, the media measurement giant announced a new.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 11:40 Published 4 days ago ARMY OF ONE movie clip - Flashing Back



ARMY OF ONE movie clip - Flashing Back - Rising action star Ellen Hollman, star of the forthcoming The Matrix 4, is an Army of One this December. Plot synopsis: Out hiking, Special Forces Brenner.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:17 Published 5 days ago

