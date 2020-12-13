Global  
 

'Why should he be protected?' - Leo Molloy after breaching Grace Millane killer's suppression order

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
'Why should he be protected?' - Leo Molloy after breaching Grace Millane killer's suppression orderWell-known and controversial Auckland businessman Leo Molloy said Grace Millane's murderer had "no rights" after naming him on a popular online forum - flagrantly flouting a High Court suppression order.The restaurateur, who owns...
