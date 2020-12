You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release Wrexham takeover video



Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release a comedy videoannouncing their purchase of Wrexham AFC. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published on November 16, 2020 Hollywood stars have Wrexham takeover bid approved



Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have had their Wrexhamtakeover bid approved by the National League club’s Supporters Trust. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on November 16, 2020