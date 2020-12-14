US Covid-19 Vaccinations To Begin Monday As CDC Recommends Pfizer Vaccine

Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The United States is likely to start Covid-19 vaccinations on Monday after Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, gave the approval for Pfizer- BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, multiple reports said. The CDC Director accepted the recommendation by CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP for vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.