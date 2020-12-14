Global  
 

US Covid-19 Vaccinations To Begin Monday As CDC Recommends Pfizer Vaccine

RTTNews Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The United States is likely to start Covid-19 vaccinations on Monday after Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, gave the approval for Pfizer- BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, multiple reports said. The CDC Director accepted the recommendation by CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP for vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Pfizer vaccine gets greenlight, Nevada ready for largest vaccination effort in American history

Pfizer vaccine gets greenlight, Nevada ready for largest vaccination effort in American history 03:08

 The U.S. has given the final go-ahead to the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, launching emergency vaccinations and the largest mobilization and vaccination effort in American history. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and...

