Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca swoops with US$39bn bid for rare disease specialist Alexion

Proactive Investors Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has struck a US$39bn deal to acquire US immunology and rare disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN). The FTSE 100-listed drug giant has offered to pay Alexion shareholders US$175 per share, made up of US$60 in cash and 2.1243 American depositary shares (ADSs), which each represent one-half of one ordinary AstraZeneca share. Alexion grew revenues by 21% to US$5bn in 2019 on the back of blockbuster drugs based on its anti-complement component 5 (C5) monoclonal antibody, while it also has a pipeline of 11 molecules across more than 20 clinical-development programmes. AstraZeneca said the Boston-based company’s expertise in ‘complement biology’ for the treatment of rare diseases will accelerate its growing presence in immunology, highlighting that there are more than 7,000 known rare diseases but only around 5% have treatments approved by the US drug regulator. The ‘complement cascade’ plays a crucial role in many inflammatory and autoimmune diseases across areas such as haematology, nephrology, neurology, metabolic disorders, cardiology, ophthalmology and acute care, while AstraZeneca said its own capabilities in genomics, precision medicine and oligonucleotides can be leveraged to develop medicines targeting less-frequent diseases. “Combining AstraZeneca's capabilities in precision medicine and Alexion's expertise in rare-disease development and commercialisation will enable the new company to develop a portfolio of medicines addressing the large unmet needs of patients suffering from rare diseases,” the Anglo-Swedish group said in a statement. The combination is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and be immediately earnings-enhancing, to produce around US$500mln of savings in three years and to strengthen cash-flow generation. Also on Monday, AstraZeneca said its combined drug to treat adults with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Trixeo Aerosphere, has been approved in the European Union. Furthermore, there was also a conditional marketing authorisation given by the EU regulatory body’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) about the company’s jointly developed drug with Daiichi Sankyo to treat patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 based treatments.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

London homeowner feeds squirrel with rare 'one in a million' condition [Video]

London homeowner feeds squirrel with rare 'one in a million' condition

A homeowner in London managed to feed a rare albino squirrel, a condition that affects one in a million of the grey rodents.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:21Published
Jupiter and Saturn to Align in Rare Double Planet for First Time in 800 Years [Video]

Jupiter and Saturn to Align in Rare Double Planet for First Time in 800 Years

Jupiter and Saturn are about to team up for a rare treat in the night sky next month.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:48Published
Woman rescues kingfisher by hand after it flew into her kitchen [Video]

Woman rescues kingfisher by hand after it flew into her kitchen

This is the heartwarming moment a woman safely rescued a rare KINGFISHER by hand after it flew into her kitchen and got trapped inside her home. Charlotte Lawrie, 33, managed to capture the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca’s $39bn Alexion deal marks shift from prey to predator

 Purchase of US rare disease specialist comes 6 years after pharma group saw off Pfizer takeover bid
FT.com