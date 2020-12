You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline



Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:58 Published 2 days ago EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline



London and Brussels to β€˜go the extra mile’ in the coming days to try to reach an agreement and avoid a no-deal Brexit. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 3 days ago UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks



The UK and the EU have agreed to continue post-Brexit trade talks beyond the previously agreed deadline of Sunday 13th December. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:38 Published 3 days ago