UK House Prices To Rise 4% In 2021: Rightmove

RTTNews Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
UK house prices are forecast to log robust growth next year as there is strong evidence that people will continue to have their reprioritised housing needs high on their life agendas, property website Rightmove said Monday.
