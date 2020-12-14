Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It's not just you - Google is having a massive outage

Business Insider Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Per Downdetector, the Google outage has affected YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, and more, and began at roughly 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google releases its annual 'Year In Search' list [Video]

Google releases its annual 'Year In Search' list

Google is out with its annual "Year In Search" list - featuring the 2020's top trending searches. It was a big job considering the massive amount of newsworthy things happening this year.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Google, Gmail, YouTube down in massive outage worldwide

 On Monday evening, Google went down for billions of users making several services unavailable.
Upworthy