It's not just you - Google is having a massive outage

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Google releases its annual 'Year In Search' list



Google is out with its annual "Year In Search" list - featuring the 2020's top trending searches. It was a big job considering the massive amount of newsworthy things happening this year. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:39 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Google, Gmail, YouTube down in massive outage worldwide On Monday evening, Google went down for billions of users making several services unavailable.

Upworthy 5 hours ago



