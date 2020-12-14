Hire Santa Claus And Pay With Bitcoin This Year
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
This year you can hire Santa Claus and pay for the services in Bitcoin. Santa Claus is an international figure and often visits throughout the world during Christmas time. HireSanta is claimed to be the gold standard for Santa Claus staffing. HireSanta is also claimed to be the first Santa Claus staffing agency that is accepting Bitcoin for their large or small services.
