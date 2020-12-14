Farm stir: Jio slams Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has alleged that industry peers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) are running "vicious and divisive campaign" against it and making preposterous claims that migrating Jio mobile numbers to their networks would be an act of support to farmers' protests. 👓 View full article

