Unprecedented online shopping + Covid vaccine = package delays

Monday, 14 December 2020
Between the flood of online purchases and holiday packages being shipped, package delay rates could reach new heights this season as the Covid-19 vaccine is now sent across the country. Delay rates for carriers like UPS and FedEx could be near 20% this season, or even greater in the country’s biggest metro areas, according to a report from LateShipment.com. Amid a record-setting season of online shopping, USA Today reports shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine — with first batches shipped out Sunday…
