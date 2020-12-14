Global  
 

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital names new CFO

bizjournals Monday, 14 December 2020
Greater Cincinnati’s largest health care system has named a new chief financial officer.  Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Monday announced Paul Jenny as its new senior vice president and CFO. Jenny, currently senior vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of California-San Francisco, will join Cincinnati Children’s Jan. 25. He succeeds Mark Mumford, who served as CFO since 2013. Mumford left Cincinnati Children’s in August to become CEO of the Nemours/Alfred…
