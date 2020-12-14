Cincinnati Children’s Hospital names new CFO

Monday, 14 December 2020 () Greater Cincinnati’s largest health care system has named a new chief financial officer. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Monday announced Paul Jenny as its new senior vice president and CFO. Jenny, currently senior vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of California-San Francisco, will join Cincinnati Children’s Jan. 25. He succeeds Mark Mumford, who served as CFO since 2013. Mumford left Cincinnati Children’s in August to become CEO of the Nemours/Alfred…
First lady Melania Trump wanted to spread some seasonal cheer to sick children on Tuesday when she visited the Children's National Hospital.
CNN reports she continued her annual tradition of visiting them, despite the coronavirus pandemic and record cases in Washington, DC.
However, Mrs. Trump also...