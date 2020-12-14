Global  
 

Head of White House security office has his right foot amputated due to severe COVID-19 and is facing 'staggering medical bills,' new report says

Business Insider Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Crede Bailey has been hospitalized with coronavirus for three months, but is recovering from the illness, a friend said, according to Bloomberg.
Head of White House security office loses part of his right leg to COVID-19 and is facing 'staggering medical bills'

 Bailey has been hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19 for three months, but is reportedly recovering from the illness.
