Bipartisan group of lawmakers roll out 2 separate stimulus bills containing $908 billion in economic relief, breaking off the most disputed issues in a bid to strike a deal

Business Insider Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The latest stimulus plans contain $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits but excludes a second round of stimulus checks for Americans.
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Supports of Both Parties Say They Want Stimulus Passed Before 2020 Ends

Supports of Both Parties Say They Want Stimulus Passed Before 2020 Ends 01:03

 Overwhelmingly, Democrat and Republican voters call for Congress to get coronavirus stimulus passed before the year is over. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

