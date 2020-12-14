MGC Pharma higher as ArtemiC Phase II clinical trial on COVID-19 patients meets all primary and secondary endpoints Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd's (ASX:MXC) (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) (FRA:H5O) Phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial for anti-inflammatory treatment ArtemiC, based on Swiss PharmaCan AG MyCell Enhanced™ delivery system technology, on those diagnosed with COVID-19, has met all the Phase II primary and secondary endpoints and demonstrated to improve the clinical recovery of the patients. The European-based biopharma company specialising in the production and development of phytocannabinoid-derived medicines is now in a strong position to respond to a significant potential increase in the demand for ArtemiC in the immediate future as a supplement, and in the future as part of a Phase III study. It plans to develop ArtemiC as a pharmaceutical product and future development as an Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP). MGC shares have risen as high as 32% to A$0.042 cents in early trading on string volume of more than 136 million, approaching the 12-month high of A$0.043. Progress immediate opportunities MGC Pharma co-founder and managing director Roby Zomer said: "The results we have seen from ArtemiC to date provide a transformational opportunity for the company. "The safety and efficacy demonstrated on COVID-19 patients has now opened the opportunity for a whole range of other indications related to cytokine storm. "The company will now look to progress the immediate opportunities for ArtemiC while continuing to pursue further clinical developments. Key trial results The Phase II trial involved 50 infected patients across three independent hospital sites in Israel and India, with 33 in the treatment group and 17 in the placebo group. The full results have demonstrated to improve the health status of COVID-19 patients delivering a NEWS score of less than or equal to 2. None of the patients in the treatment group required additional oxygen, mechanical ventilation or admission to intensive care where all of these events were reported in the placebo group. The average NEWS score of patients in the placebo group was 2.25 statistically significantly higher (p

