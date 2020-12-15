Explained: Reason behind 45-minute global outage for Gmail, YouTube and other Google services

YouTube and Other Google Services Suffer Major Outage YouTube and Other Google Services Suffer Major Outage. Gmail, Google Drive and Nest were also among the services that went down on Monday morning. Downdetector reported issues starting as early as..

How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman



For advertisers, it offers the best of both - the impact of television and a smidgen of the targetability of digital. But how is connected TV shaping up, and what will it look like in the next few.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:21 Published on October 29, 2020