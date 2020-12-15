Global  
 

What you should know about marketing to millennials and Gen Z

bizjournals Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
By 2025, millennials will make up 75% of the global workforce. It's hard to believe, isn't it? This statistic shines a light on how our marketing lens should shift as generations age. Before we knew it, Millennials will be three-quarters of the workforce, and Gen Z is right behind them. So, how do we market to these audiences? What makes them tick? In this article, we share what you should know about appealing to these two age groups. But first... Is generational marketing worth it? Though…
