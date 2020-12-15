It’s a made-in-China holiday season for cooped-up Americans

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Krispy Addicts in downtown Detroit



Bedrock's holiday pop-ups allow brands to expand footprint this holiday season. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 04:39 Published 41 minutes ago Bedrock's holiday pop-ups allow brands to expand footprint this holiday season



This year, due to the pandemic, Bedrock is offering holiday pop-ups in downtown Detroit. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:17 Published 42 minutes ago AAA Predicts Holiday Air Travel Will Be Down 60% This Holiday Season



There was a steady stream of holiday travelers at O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport this weekend, but it's definitely not the normal size of crowds for this time of year. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:33 Published 1 hour ago