It’s a made-in-China holiday season for cooped-up Americans

bizjournals Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
U.S. imports from China are surging as the year draws to a close, fueled by stay-at-home shoppers who are snapping up Chinese-made furniture and appliances, along with Barbie Dream Houses and bicycles for the holidays. U.S. consumer demand is so strong that many supply chains are clogged, snarling major ports and delaying delivery of holiday gifts by several weeks.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Dr. Anthony Fauci Urges Americans to Stay Home for Christmas

Dr. Anthony Fauci Urges Americans to Stay Home for Christmas 01:23

 Dr. Anthony Fauci Urges Americans to Stay Home for Christmas. In a conversation with ‘The Washington Post’ on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the upcoming holiday season. . He stressed the importance of having a low-key Christmas, saying he would be spending it with only his wife....

