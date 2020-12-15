It’s a made-in-China holiday season for cooped-up Americans
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () U.S. imports from China are surging as the year draws to a close, fueled by stay-at-home shoppers who are snapping up Chinese-made furniture and appliances, along with Barbie Dream Houses and bicycles for the holidays. U.S. consumer demand is so strong that many supply chains are clogged, snarling major ports and delaying delivery of holiday gifts by several weeks.
