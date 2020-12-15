Global  
 

A friend of the White House security official who lost his foot to severe COVID-19 complications said his story is being exploited by the media for political reasons

Business Insider Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Crede Bailey, head of the White House security office, was sickened with COVID-19 in September and needed surgery.
 Crede Bailey is the head of the White House security office. Now, Business Insider reports Bailey has lost part of his lower right leg and a big toe on his left foot, all amputated during an ongoing battle with COVID-19. Business Insider reports $35,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to...

